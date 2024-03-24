Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $743.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 17,533 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

