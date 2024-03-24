Crescent Point Energy Corp. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.
Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 11.97%.
Crescent Point Energy Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$10.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.16 and a 12-month high of C$11.70.
Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.
Insider Activity at Crescent Point Energy
In other news, Senior Officer William Garret Holt acquired 49,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$500,486.35. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Crescent Point Energy Company Profile
Crescent Point Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
