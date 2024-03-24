Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$6.25

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.03.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at C$4.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.04. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.73 and a 52-week high of C$6.61. The stock has a market cap of C$685.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crew Energy had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crew Energy will post 0.5824742 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

