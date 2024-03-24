Critical Analysis: Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) & LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY – Get Free Report) and LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of LSB Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of LSB Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Solvay alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solvay and LSB Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solvay 0 0 0 0 N/A LSB Industries 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

LSB Industries has a consensus price target of $11.96, suggesting a potential upside of 50.12%. Given LSB Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LSB Industries is more favorable than Solvay.

This table compares Solvay and LSB Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solvay N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries 4.70% 4.91% 1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solvay and LSB Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solvay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LSB Industries $593.71 million 0.98 $27.92 million $0.37 21.54

LSB Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay.

Summary

LSB Industries beats Solvay on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior. The Advanced Materials segment materials for multiple applications primarily in the automotive, aerospace, electronics and health markets. The Performance Chemicals segment operates in mature and resilient markets and has positions in chemical intermediates. The Corporate and Business Services segment includes corporate and other business services, such as the research & innovation center. The company was founded by Ernest Solvay in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About LSB Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application. It also offers high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity ammonium nitrate, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, and blended and regular nitric acids for various applications, including semiconductor, nylon, and polyurethane intermediates, ammonium nitrate, and metal processing; chemical feedstocks, emissions abatement, water treatments, and refrigerants; pulp and paper, aluminum, water treatment, metals, and vanadium processing; abatement for diesel vehicles; and food refrigeration, dry ice, and enhanced oil recovery. In addition, the company provides industrial grade and low density ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate for explosives mining, quarries, and other blasting activities. It sells its products through distributors, as well as directly to end customers in the United States and other parts of North America. The company serves to the agricultural, industrial, and mining markets. LSB Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.