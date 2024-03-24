Critical Survey: Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) versus Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers 27.20% 9.05% 5.52% Toro 179.23% 66.54% 31.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Safe Bulkers and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Safe Bulkers currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Toro.

This table compares Safe Bulkers and Toro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers $284.40 million 2.01 $77.35 million $0.62 8.26 Toro $78.47 million 1.33 $140.64 million $2.62 2.10

Toro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Safe Bulkers. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Toro on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Toro

Toro Corp. acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aframax/LR2 tanker and Handysize tanker. Its Aframax/LR2 tankers, which transport crude oil; and Handysize tankers, which transport refined petroleum products. The company operates a fleet of eight tanker vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.7 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

