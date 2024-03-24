Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3484 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Croda International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Croda International has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Croda International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.