Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.3484 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Croda International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. Croda International has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

