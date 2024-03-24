Cromwell Property Group (CMW) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on May 16th

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Cromwell Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Cromwell Property Group Company Profile
