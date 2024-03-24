Culp (NYSE:CULP) vs. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Culp and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Culp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Culp -5.75% -15.58% -9.13% Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Culp and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.7% of Culp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Culp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Culp and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Culp $234.93 million 0.24 -$31.52 million ($1.10) -4.15 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 91.83

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Culp. Culp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft beats Culp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, micro denier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, recliners, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, and sofa-beds, as well as office seating and window treatment products; and installation services for customers in the hospitality and commercial industries. Culp, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors in Austria, rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, sports and outdoor wear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.