CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 0.3% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

