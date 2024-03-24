CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS opened at $78.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

