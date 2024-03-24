CX Institutional Sells 68 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA opened at $329.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $334.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

