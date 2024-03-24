Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.5 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.19.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.1 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.99.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total transaction of $1,115,229.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,764,000 after purchasing an additional 151,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3,717.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 75,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Further Reading

