Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.61.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile
Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.
