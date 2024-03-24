Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Shares Down 1.6%

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.14. 18,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 29,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
