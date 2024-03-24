Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99.
In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
