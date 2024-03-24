Delcath Systems (DCTH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $103.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon bought 26,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

About Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 85,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.