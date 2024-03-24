Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Shares Up 10.3%

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. 3,499 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 10.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

