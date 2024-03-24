Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.3% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $111.79 and last traded at $113.72. Approximately 1,696,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,800,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.04.

Specifically, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,558,306 shares of company stock valued at $956,098,061. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

