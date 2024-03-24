Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading Down 0.4%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.66 and last traded at $25.72. 397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Democracy International Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Democracy International Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $934,000. GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Democracy International Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Democracy International Fund by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter.

About Democracy International Fund

The Democracy International Fund (DMCY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democracy Investments International index. The fund tracks an index of global, large- and mid-cap companies outside the US. The index aims to overweight investments in democratic countries while underweighting those in authoritarian countries.

