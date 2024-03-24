Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bombardier’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.91 billion.

Bombardier has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.18.

