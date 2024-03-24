Desjardins Lowers NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$14.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.58.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.55 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$364.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.5939227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

