Desjardins Lowers Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy
In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. Insiders acquired a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pine Cliff Energy
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.