Desjardins Lowers Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target to C$1.25

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PNE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Pine Cliff Energy has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director Philip Blake Hodge acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. Insiders acquired a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile



Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

