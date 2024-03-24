Desjardins Lowers Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$4.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

Shares of SDE opened at C$3.61 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$625.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.3902439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

