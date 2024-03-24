Desjardins Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.65.
In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Robert B. Michaleski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$149,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.
