Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (DXC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on May 15th

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Dexus Convenience Retail REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69.
About Dexus Convenience Retail REIT
