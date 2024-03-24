Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.03 on Friday. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.10.
Digerati Technologies Company Profile
