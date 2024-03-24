Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Lifted by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.87. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

