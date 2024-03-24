Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $913,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.87. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

