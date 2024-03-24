Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $284,991,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.