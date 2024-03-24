Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stake Lowered by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.1% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Greenspring Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,897,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,481 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,212,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 2,142,445 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,788,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,163,000.

DFIC opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

