DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Down 4%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 2,436 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

Featured Stories

