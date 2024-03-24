Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Announces Earnings Results

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01, reports. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business had revenue of C$16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.84 million.

Diversified Royalty Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$467.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$3.10.

Diversified Royalty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on Diversified Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

