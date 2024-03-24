Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 29.9% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

DFIV opened at $36.37 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

