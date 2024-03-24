Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Grows Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. McKesson comprises 0.1% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK opened at $532.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.65. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $334.79 and a 1-year high of $537.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.