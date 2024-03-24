Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Has $24.98 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.