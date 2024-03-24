Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Invests $225,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 235,351 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.03 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.74.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

