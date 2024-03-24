Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.2% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU opened at $36.31 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $27.32 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

