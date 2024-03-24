Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 21.8% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $35,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

