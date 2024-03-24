Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.71 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $754,095.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,540.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

