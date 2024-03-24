Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Douglas Emmett traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.41. 862,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,018,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,187,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,716,000 after purchasing an additional 229,301 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,358,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,761 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,043,000 after acquiring an additional 525,831 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

