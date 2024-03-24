DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Stock Performance

DouYu International stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

DouYu International’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

