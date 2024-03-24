DouYu International (DOYU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DouYu International Stock Performance
DouYu International stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
DouYu International’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DouYu International
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOYU
About DouYu International
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DouYu International
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.