Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s current price.

Dowlais Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.04) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,630.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 98.96. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79.98 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.88).

Insider Activity at Dowlais Group

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £135,414.99 ($172,393.37). 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Featured Stories

