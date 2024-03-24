DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Shares Up 37.1%

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 37.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$15.75 and last traded at C$15.70. 73,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 35,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.83.

Get DRI Healthcare Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHT.UN

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRI Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.