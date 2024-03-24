ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.69.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.38.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

