ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2024

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNGet Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN

ECN Capital Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.38.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.