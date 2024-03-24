Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Trimmed by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises 2.4% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.18 and a 12 month high of $229.80.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

