EcoSynthetix (OTC:ECSNF) Trading Down 3.3%

EcoSynthetix Inc. (OTC:ECSNF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.51. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
EcoSynthetix Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00.
About EcoSynthetix
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
