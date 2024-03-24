Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile
