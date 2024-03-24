Elbit Systems (ESLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $166.35 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day moving average is $204.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,622,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,286,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

View Our Latest Research Report on ESLT

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.