Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Hits New 52-Week High at $519.37

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $519.37 and last traded at $515.87, with a volume of 68881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $514.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $498.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $474.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

