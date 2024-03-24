Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $2.51. Emergent BioSolutions shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 1,219,665 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBS

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.44). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 72.11%. The business had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 295.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 152,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 482,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 51.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 453,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.