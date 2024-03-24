Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Trading Down 3.4%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13. 294,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,744,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in Enveric Biosciences by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 146,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 46,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead program is EB-373, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anxiety disorders; EVM-301 for treating mental health; and EV104 CBD + Celecoxib conjugate for treating osteoarthritis.

